ROME Six Russian tourists were killed and two seriously injured on Friday when a snowmobile tipped over and plunged down a steep ski slope in the Italian Alps, rescue workers said.

The vehicle, driven by one of the Russians, was carrying the tourists across the piste on the Cermis mountain in the Trentino province when it careered out of control and tumbled around 100 metres down an escarpment, Italian news agencies reported.

The injured were taken to hospital but the operation to recover the bodies was ongoing, Claudio Iellici from the Alpine rescue service in Val di Fiemme told SkyTG24 television.

He said the cause of the accident was unclear.

