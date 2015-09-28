MILAN Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol could ask for a delay to his acquisition of a 48 percent stake in AC Milan football club, postponing the closure of a deal that was supposed to be wrapped up by Sept. 30, a source close to the talks said on Monday.

The Serie A football club is owned by Fininvest, the family holding of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The source said a meeting between Fininvest and Bee scheduled in the coming days was still set to happen.

"It looks like Bee is coming to Milan. It cannot be ruled out that he may ask for a delay, a postponement of a few weeks to close (the deal)," the source said.

A second source added that Bee was already on his way to Milan.

(Reporting by Elvira Polina, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Luca Trogni and Crispian Balmer)