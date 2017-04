A Qatar Airways Airbus A350 XWB aircraft is displayed at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

ROME Italian airline Meridiana is asking labour unions to agree to 900 job cuts as part of a planned partnership with Qatar Airways, a person involved in the talks said on Thursday.

Sardinia-based Meridiana - owned by the Aga Khan, a businessman and spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims - is under a government-sponsored restructuring plan.

The holding company behind Meridiana said earlier this month it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar Airways and planned to complete a transaction in the first half of 2016.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Isla Binnie)