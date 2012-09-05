Swiss commodities trader Glencore's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in Baar, near Zurich, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Romina Amato

ROME Commodities giant Glencore (GLEN.L) is ready to make a formal offer for the loss-making Alcoa (AA.N) aluminium works in Portovesme in Sardinia, Sky TV Italy reported on Wednesday.

Last week Glencore expressed interest in the plant and said it would release an assessment of the works on September 10.

On Wednesday an Italian Industry Ministry official said a different company had said it was interested in the aluminium factory. Italian media identified the new interest as coming from oil and aluminium company Klesch Group.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)