ROME Angelino Alfano, the 41-year-old lawyer Silvio Berlusconi wants to succeed him as Italian prime minister, is everything his longtime patron is not.

A cautious moderate who made his way through local politics in Sicily before being elected to the National Assembly in 2001, Alfano is a striking contrast to the flamboyant Milanese billionaire who has run Italy for most of the past two decades.

Unlike Berlusconi, who built one of Europe's biggest property and media empires before going into politics, Alfano has navigated his way through the treacherous waters of Italian politics mainly in the service of others.

"He's loyal, generous and respectful," Berlusconi said of his protege during a recent television talk show.

Alfano has followed the 75-year-old prime minister since the early days of Forza Italia (Go Italy!), the party founded by Berlusconi in the wake of the scandals which destroyed Italy's old political order in the 1990s.

As justice minister from May 2008, he cemented his position as a Berlusconi loyalist, giving his name to the so-called "Alfano law" granting immunity to prosecution to high office holders including the prime minister.

The law was later struck down by Italy's constitutional court but the scandal-plagued Berlusconi rewarded his young acolyte by naming him as secretary of the ruling PDL party and anointing him as his chosen successor.

Alfano has cautiously built up his position as one of a group of younger cabinet moderates including Education Minister Maria Stella Gelmini, Foreign Minister Franco Frattini and Tourism Minister Michela Vittoria Brambilla.

But Berlusconi's complete dominance of the PDL, the successor party to Forza Italia, has made it all but impossible for potential rivals to build power bases of their own, leaving Alfano dependent on the premier for his authority.

To cement the impression that he will continue to cast a long shadow over any future Alfano government, Berlusconi has said he will act as a "father-patron" figure to the party after he leaves government.

In the past, Alfano himself has played down talk that he will take over as prime minister. He has said a party built around a charismatic leader cannot stay the same without its founder and that the premier's departure will herald a complete rebuilding of the centre right.

Whether he will be able to impose order on the fractious groups of courtiers and power brokers who surround the prime minister once Berlusconi takes a back seat is uncertain.

Even Alfano has expressed caution over his prospects, citing Berlusconi's own jokingly pessimistic view of the PDL as an uncontrolled collection of competing interests.

"He has always said that this is a party where it's either a monarchy or it's anarchy," he said, when he took over as party secretary in July.

