ROME Any financial support for struggling Italian flagship airline Alitalia CAITLA.UL will not come from state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) or its subsidiaries, a government source said on Friday.

The source said the government would meet with company management on Monday.

Alitalia board members earlier denied a press report that an increased stake for Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM would entail 4,000 job cuts to turn around the loss-making airline. <ID:L6N0HU23O> (reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Naomi O'Leary)