Italy could consider taking small stake in Alitalia - minister

ROME (Reuters) - Italy could consider taking a small stake in struggling airline Alitalia, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said on Wednesday.

"We are against nationalising (the airline) but the state taking a small stake could be a solution," Delrio told a parliamentary commission.

He added that the special administrators appointed to run Alitalia after it filed for bankruptcy could stay in their roles for longer than originally planned.