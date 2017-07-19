FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy could consider taking small stake in Alitalia - minister
July 19, 2017 / 1:38 PM / a day ago

Italy could consider taking small stake in Alitalia - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk in the Alitalia departure hall during a strike by Italy's national airline Alitalia workers at Fiumicino international airport in Rome, Italy July 24, 2015.Max Rossi - RTX1LMNG

ROME (Reuters) - Italy could consider taking a small stake in struggling airline Alitalia, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said on Wednesday.

"We are against nationalising (the airline) but the state taking a small stake could be a solution," Delrio told a parliamentary commission.

He added that the special administrators appointed to run Alitalia after it filed for bankruptcy could stay in their roles for longer than originally planned.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Isla Binnie

