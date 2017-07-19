Italy could consider taking small stake in Alitalia - minister

1 Min Read
ROME (Reuters) - Italy could consider taking a small stake in struggling airline Alitalia, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said on Wednesday.
"We are against nationalising (the airline) but the state taking a small stake could be a solution," Delrio told a parliamentary commission.
He added that the special administrators appointed to run Alitalia after it filed for bankruptcy could stay in their roles for longer than originally planned.
Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Isla Binnie