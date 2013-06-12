Workers check an Alitalia airplane during an event at the Egypt Air Maintenance and Engineering facilities in Cairo January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

ROME Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Wednesday he was in favour of a broad international alliance for flagship Italian airline Alitalia.

Letta told reporters in Rome that the government was "studying the situation," of loss-making Alitalia but the airline was "not in an emergency."

"I have always thought Alitalia's future should be inside a big international alliance and I'll take forward that idea now that I am prime minister," Letta said.

"There is no emergency but in a future perspective I am in favour of building a good path towards an international alliance."

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by James Mackenzie)