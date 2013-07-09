FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
ROME The head of Italy's antitrust authority AGCM said on Tuesday it was assessing whether car maker Fiat's FIA.MI stake increase in publisher RCS Mediagroup (RCSM.MI) might raise any barriers to competition.
AGCM's Giovanni Pitruzzella told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony in Rome it was too early to say whether the move could lead to competition problems.
Fiat emerged as RCS Mediagroup's largest shareholder on June 28 with the surprise announcement it will almost double its stake to 20 percent.
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Catherine Hornby)
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT After more than a year of negotiations, Deutsche Boerse got only 30 minutes notice on Sunday from the London Stock Exchange that their planned merger was effectively over, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.