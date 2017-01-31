Dozens killed, wounded in attack on Afghanistan police headquarters
GARDEZ, Afghanistan Dozens of people were killed or wounded when as many as five suicide bombers attacked a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.
ROME Three Italians were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of smuggling helicopters and surface-to-air missiles into Libya and Iran between 2011 and 2015 in violation of international embargoes, police said.
They said in a statement that those arrested included a 51-year-old Italian man who headed a Rome-based helicopter repair company and an Italian husband-and-wife couple from the Naples area.
Police were still looking for a Libyan man.
The three Italians and the Libyan were accused of smuggling military helicopters and weapons such as surface-to-air missiles and anti-tank missiles to Libya and Iran between 2011 and 2015.
The military equipment was manufactured in the ex-Soviet bloc and shipped from third countries, including Ukraine and Tunisia, the police said.
The Rome company also exported so-called "dual use" industrial equipment - which could be used for both military and civilian purposes - without authorisation from Italian ministries.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
LISBON A forest fire in central Portugal killed at least 19 people on Saturday, most of them occupants of various vehicles that were on the road and caught in the blaze, an official said in televised remarks.
BOGOTA Three women were killed and nine wounded after an explosive device detonated in a restroom in a busy upscale shopping center in Colombia's capital on Saturday.