BARI, Italy Italian police have issued arrest warrants for six Islamists they suspect are members of a militant cell, and judicial sources said the group was planning attacks in Italy and the United States.

The six are suspected of conspiracy to commit international terrorism and inciting racial hatred, the Carabinieri military police said.

Police believe the suspects are in Lombardy, Sicily and Puglia and at least one is in Belgium, the judicial sources said.

