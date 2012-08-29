MILAN Italy's six-month borrowing costs fell to 1.59 percent at an auction on Wednesday, their lowest level since March, with investor appetite for short-term paper boosted by expectations that the European Central Bank will resume its bond-buying scheme.

The Treasury had paid 2.45 percent on the same maturity at a mid-July auction, before a pledge by the ECB to reactivate its bond purchase programme with a special focus on bringing down the costs of issuing short-dated debt.

The scheme is meant to prevent contagion from the European debt crisis as Italy and Spain struggle to service their debt at affordable rates.

On Wednesday, Rome sold 9 billion euros bills with bids totalling 1.69 times the offer, sightly up from 1.61 at the end-July auction, a result which matches a successful sale of two-year paper on Tuesday.

However, the country faces a tougher market test on Thursday when it offers up to 6.5 billion euros in five and 10-year bonds - the first longer term debt sale since the ECB announcement.

"The yield today was below the levels seen on the grey market, so it's gone very well. This is a segment that has never really had problems with demand and at the moment is benefiting from the prospect of ECB intervention," said Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

"Tomorrow's auction however is a different thing, and the yield on the 10-year bond could flirt with 6 percent again," he said.

On Thursday, the Treasury will offer a brand new 10-year bond, maturing November 2022, which is expected to become the new Italian government bond benchmark.

That auction will cap a busy week for the Treasury, which is seeking to sell up to 20.25 billion euros of bonds and bills. After Tuesday's and Wednesday's debt sales, Rome was more than half way towards meeting that target, having already sold almost 13 billion euros.

There are roughly 20 billion euros of Italian bills and bonds maturing at the end of the month and another 29 billion euros for the whole of September.

Later on Wednesday Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In an interview with an Italian daily, he advocated again for the set up of an efficient way to curb bond yield spreads among euro zone countries.

The ECB is working on a new bond-buying plan to lower the borrowing costs facing Spain and Italy, which the bank's president Mario Draghi is expected to detail after a September 6 policy meeting.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Toby Chopra)