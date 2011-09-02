ROME Italian employers lobby Confindustria on Friday criticized the government's moves to curb tax evasion in its austerity plan, saying they would be ineffective and would hit honest companies.

The government has made frequent changes to the 45.5 billion euro (39.8 billion pound) plan since it was approved by the cabinet in mid-August, and its latest amendments presented in parliament this week aim to garner considerable resources from a crackdown on tax dodgers.

Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti said he had explained the new measures on Friday to Olli Rehn, European economic and monetary affairs commissioner.

Proposals include possible prison sentences for those convicted of dodging more than 3 million euros in taxes; seeking more detailed tax returns; offering incentives for town councils to help unearth tax dodgers; and cracking down on bogus companies used for tax fraud.

Italy's shadow economy is estimated to account for at least 22 percent of output, second only to Greece in the euro zone, and unpaid taxes amount to some 120 billion euros every year.

However, Confindustria, which on Thursday blasted the overall austerity program as "weak and inadequate," said the curbs on tax evasion were "rough and ready" and would have to be rewritten.

"They are not effective towards the goal of a serious fight against tax evasion, and they risk penalizing virtuous companies," it said in a statement.

In particular, it said a proposal to consider companies that make losses for three years to be "not operative" and therefore probable instruments of fraud would affect many honest companies that had simply been hard hit by the recent recession.

The employers' lobby said it was "amazed" the government had not considered its own suggestion to impose legal restrictions on the use of cash for transactions above 500 euros, which it said would be far more effective in fighting tax dodgers.

In a conversation on Friday afternoon, Tremonti illustrated to Rehn that the government aimed to gather about 700 million euros in 2012 and 1.6 billion euros in 2013 with the new measures against tax evasion."

Tremonti said they would consist of "a radical change in strategy ... a fight that will not only involve repression but also prevention," the treasury said in a statement.

Measures against tax avoidance were largely absent from the original austerity plan and were added to make up the shortfall after the government scrapped a tax on high earners and plans to raise the retirement age in the face of widespread protests.

Curbing endemic tax evasion is crucial to Italy's economic prospects, but analysts have learned to be sceptical of revenue estimates from promises to crack down on the problem, because such pledges have proved empty for decades.

Such scepticism is all the greater because Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has passed numerous amnesties for tax dodgers in the past, has repeatedly said if taxes are too high then evasion is justified, and is himself on trial for tax fraud.

