CERNOBBIO, Italy The head of Italy's Confindustria employers federation said on Sunday she was worried that the European Central Bank may end its programme of buying Italian government debt.

The ECB began the intervention last month to try to hold down yields and stop Rome's borrowing costs spiralling out of control but it has since stepped up pressure on the centre-right government to move more quickly on budget savings.

"Our biggest concern is that the ECB might halt its purchases of Italian bonds, which would cause spreads to widen again," Confindustria leader Emma Marcegaglia told reporters at a business conference.

"In this case, Italy would have huge problems," she said.

