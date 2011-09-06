ROME Italy's centre-right government promised on Tuesday to hike value-added tax as it bowed to market pressure for more action on its swollen debt and ignored mass street protests against its austerity measures.

With Italian bonds coming under renewed attack, Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi met ministers as the Senate began a debate opening the way for approval of the 45.5 billion euro package on Wednesday.

The air of crisis was heightened by anti-austerity rallies across the country after Italy's powerful CGIL union called a one-day strike to protest the programme, which includes a measure it says will make it easier to sack workers.

After days of fruitless wrangling over funding gaps in the plan, the government agreed to raise the 20 percent VAT bracket to 21 percent in a move that employers federation Confindustria estimated could raise 3.7 billion euros (3.2 billion pounds) a year.

It also set a special 3 percent levy on incomes of over 500,000 euros, although to add to the already high level of confusion over the package, Defence Minister Ignazio La Russa said later the threshold would be lowered to 300,000 euros.

Ministers will also approve the introduction into the constitution of a "golden rule" on balanced budgets and transfer provincial government functions to the regions in a move to simplify local administrations.

Other changes would delay retirement for women employed in the private sector from 2014.

A confidence vote will be called which should see the package passed in Senate on Wednesday, offering some reassurance ahead of Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank governing council which has been pushing Rome for action.

Approval in the lower house would then be needed for the package to be passed.

"The VAT hike and the willingness to work on pension reform will help reassure markets," said Barclays Capital economist Fabio Fois. "That said, in order to turn market sentiment decisively, they have to work more on growth measures."

With markets alarmed at Italy's lack of progress in reining its 1.9 trillion euro debt, Rome's borrowing costs have risen inexorably for more than a week, despite intervention by the ECB to hold yields down by purchasing Italian bonds on the market.

The premium that investors require to hold Italian paper rather than benchmark German bonds reached 369 basis points by late afternoon on Tuesday, more than 30 points above the equivalent Spanish spread.

STRIKE

Italy's European partners have been furious at the government's handling of the austerity measures with European Energy Commissioner Guenter Oettinger, delivering a brutal assessment late on Tuesday.

"Italy is governed appallingly badly," the former premier of the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg told a conference in Berlin, accusing Berlusconi's government of irresponsibility and saying the ECB had been "cheated."

As the government scrambled with the last minute changes to the package, intended to balance the budget by 2013, protestors held rallies in around 100 towns and cities across the country.

Protests in Italy have not matched the "indignados" demonstrations in Spain or the mass rallies in Syntagma Square in Athens but Tuesday's strike brought out simmering anger at the burdens imposed on ordinary Italians by more than a decade of economic stagnation.

"It's wrong to target people like me. I am on the poverty line. I only make 1,000 euros a month," said Marco Vacca, a 49 year-old employee of an industrial laundry who joined a rally of thousands outside Rome's central rail terminal.

The CGIL, which has not been joined by more moderate unions, said about 60 percent of workers were on strike in sectors affected by the stoppage, roughly in line with other big protests this year.

"ALARMING SIGNAL"

The new budget measures came after a stark warning from President Giorgio Napolitano who said on Monday that markets had sent an "alarming signal" of the need for urgent action to restore faith in public finances.

He said there was time to insert measures "capable of reinforcing the efficiency and credibility" of the austerity package passed in parliament last month.

Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti had long resisted any change to VAT, fearing it would hit consumer demand in Italy's stagnant economy but he failed to come up with any other source for the billions of euros of extra revenue needed.

The new tax on high earners, a revised version of an earlier levy that was proposed and then abandoned, is only expected raise a few tens of millions of euros.

Italy has wrestled with sluggish growth and one of the world's highest levels of public debt for years but a modest deficit, high private savings and a conservative banking system had kept it largely on the margins of the crisis until July.

Berlusconi's government, which until recently boasted of keeping Italy out of the crisis, has struggled to build a defence against the market pressure, hampered by deep divisions in its own ranks over tax and pension issues.

Measures ranging from a tax on high earners, retirement delays for some university graduates, cuts to local government funding or the abolition of small town councils have been proposed, then dropped with bewildering speed.

(Writing by James Mackenzie; Additional reporting by Catherine Hornby in Rome, Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and Rene Wagner and Andreas Rinke in Berlin; editing by Paul Taylor and Jon Boyle)