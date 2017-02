ROME Italy's planned 3 percent levy on incomes above 500,000 euros (439,016 pounds) will raise no more than 35 million euros in 2012, rising to 88 million euros from 2013, a government source said on Tuesday.

The special levy, announced after mounting pressure on the centre-right government to beef up its 45.5 billion euro austerity programme with new tax and spending measures, will affect 11,000 tax payers, the source said.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)