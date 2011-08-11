ROME Italian President Giorgio Napolitano wants the government to quickly adopt emergency austerity measures and he is talking to the opposition to see if it will also back them, a source close to Napolitano said.

Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right government is accelerating deficit cuts and economic reforms called for by the European Central Bank and Italy's main EU partners.

"Napolitano wants fast approval of an emergency decree," the source said, adding that the President had spoken to the opposition to see if there was a possibility of finding broad parliamentary approval for the package when it is presented.

A government source told Reuters the cabinet may meet to approve the measures as soon as Friday, though it has so far given very little detail of what they will be.

Napolitano has been at the centre of talks in recent days, meeting with Berlusconi, opposition leaders and Bank of Italy Governor Mario Draghi.

(Reporting by Roberto Landucci)