ROME Italy's austerity plan will cut funding to regions and local governments by a total of 9.5 billion euros (8.3 billion pounds) in 2012 and 2013, Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti told local authority representatives on Friday.

A source present at the meeting told Reuters that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi had also announced that the government will impose a "solidarity tax" on high earners, without giving further details.

These and other measures will feature in an emergency decree to be approved by the cabinet later on Friday.

The government aims to bring the budget into balance by 2013 to reassure panicked financial markets about the solidity of Italy's public finances.

