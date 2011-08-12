ROME The austerity plan adopted by Italy's cabinet on Friday will cut the budget deficit to 1.4 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 and balance the budget in 2013, Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti said.

Tremonti told a news conference that the package would cut the deficit by 20 billion euros in 2012 and 25.5 billion the following year, and some measures would also have a positive impact on this year's accounts.

He said there had been "no alternative" to the measures, which contained spending curbs and tax increases.