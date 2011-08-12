ROME Italy's government plans to raise value added tax, impose a "solidarity tax" on high earners and hike the retirement age for many workers to find 8 billion euros (7 billion pounds) of its deficit cutting plans for 2012, a regional governor said on Friday.

The other 12 billion euros of 20 billion euros of austerity measures to be effective in 2012 will come in equal part from cuts to central government ministries and cuts in funding to local authorities, Roberto Formigoni, head of the Lombardy region, told reporters.

The government aims to bring the budget into balance by 2013 to reassure panicked financial markets about the solidity of Italy's public finances.

(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Gavin Jones)