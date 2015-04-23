BRUSSELS/ROME Italy's Economy Minister discussed the country's banking sector with the EU competition chief on Thursday, including the idea of setting up a "bad bank" to help lenders offload problem loans.

Italy's banks are saddled with 186 billion euros (£133.09 billion) in loans unlikely ever to be repaid, as the country struggles to emerge from its longest recession since World War Two.

The meeting was part of ongoing dialogue with the EU executive body and new meetings have been scheduled for the coming weeks, Pier Carlo Padoan said.

"We are working on all possible options," Padoan said, referring to the problem of non-performing loans, after his meeting with the EU's Margrethe Vestager.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has been considering setting up a bad bank that would issue state-guaranteed bonds to finance the purchase of bad loans from banks.

According to Italian government sources, the European Commission has said such a plan could amount to state aid. Under European Union rules this would require losses being imposed on bank shareholders and junior bondholders, something Italy wants to avoid.

Alongside the creation of a bad bank, the Treasury is also considering streamlining lengthy procedures that make it very hard for banks to seize assets given as guarantees for defaulted loans, sources said.

The government is also mulling creating tax benefits for banks that book loan losses, sources said.

PROS AND CONS

Every option "has pros and cons," Padoan said, adding a decision had not yet been taken on which measure might be more efficient to boost lending and guarantee financial stability.

Bad loans force banks to set aside capital to cover potential losses and so put a brake on new lending to families and businesses, choking off economic recovery prospects.

Currently Italian banks are unable to get rid of soured loans except at a steep discount, and are unwilling to sell them cheaply since that could undermine further their capital base.

Book values for such risky assets are still above market prices in the country and further writedowns of between 10 and 20 percent on the most problematic loans are seen necessary to unlock large-scale sales, experts say.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Susan Fenton and Elaine Hardcastle)