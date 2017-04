BRUSSELS Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi defended the health of Italy's banking system on Friday, saying it was better off than Germany's, as he faces pressure over the rescue of four banks that wiped out the savings of thousands of retail investors.

"The health of Italian banks is today better than Germany's," Renzi told a news conference in Brussels. "Personally, If I were a German administrator, I would be worried of German territorial banks. I respect it but our system is much more solid," he added.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)