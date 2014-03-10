A bicycle is parked in front of a Bank of Italy sign in Rome October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN Non-performing loans at Italian banks rose by 24.5 percent in January on a year ago, a slightly lower rate than the 24.7 percent rise recorded in December, Bank of Italy data showed on Monday.

Non-performing loans on banks' balance sheets totalled 160.4 billion euros (£133.59 billion) in January, up from 155.9 billion euros the previous month and banks cut back further on lending to companies as they tried to keep a lid on their bad debts.

Italy's central bank said loans to non-financial companies fell 5 percent year-on-year in January, a slight slowing in the pace of contraction from 5.2 percent in December.

Overall lending to the private sector shrank 3.5 percent in January after a 3.7 percent fall in December.

Holdings of Italian government bonds at Italy-based banks stood at 383.4 billion euros in January, down from 387.4 billion euros the previous month, according to data that is partly calculated at market value.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Isla Binnie, Greg Mahlich)