The entrance of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank headquarters is seen in downtown Siena, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

LONDON Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) has appointed Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) to run its rights issue, alongside existing global coordinators Citi (C.N) and UBS UBSN.VX, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Italy's third-largest bank could raise up to 2.5 billion euros (1.96 billion British pounds) to plug a 2.1 billion-euro capital shortfall, a source told Reuters.

The lender has added Barclays (BARC.L), Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) as bookrunners for the deal, the sources said. Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is also a bookrunner, one of the sources said.

($1 = 0.8012 Euros)

(Reporting By Freya Berry and Sophie Sassard; editing by Clare Hutchison)