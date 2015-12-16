Italy's Minister for Constitutional Reforms and Parliamentary Relations Maria Elena Boschi looks on during a debate at the Italian Senate in Rome October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME One of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's closest allies will face a no-confidence vote in parliament on Friday over an alleged conflict of interest in the rescue of four banks that wiped out the savings of thousands of retail investors.

Reforms Minister Maria Elena Boschi looks certain to survive the vote in the lower chamber, where the centre-left government has a solid majority. But the debate will give the opposition the chance to keep up pressure on Renzi over the bank rescue.

The Italian government salvaged Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFe at the end of November, using 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) from a crisis fund that was financed by healthy banks.

However, shareholders and holders of junior debt took heavy losses, which Renzi said was inevitable due to European Union rules aimed at shielding taxpayers in bank rescues.

The rescue package has unleashed fierce criticism of the government, much of it directed at Boschi, whose father was vice-president of Banca Etruria until the Bank of Italy put it under special administration this year.

Although Boschi's father no longer works for the bank and has been fined for his role in its collapse, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has questioned whether she used her influence to shape the government's policy.

Boschi, one of Renzi's inner circle of energetic young deputies, also owned shares in the bank, making her one of the roughly 130,000 stockholders who lost out in the rescue.

Her brother also worked at the bank.

Renzi and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan have supported Boschi. Renzi said in a letter to supporters on Tuesday that allegations of a conflict of interest were "absurd".

"Just like all the other shareholders, the minister is holding shares that are now worth nothing," Renzi said. He also noted that Boschi's father and the rest of Banca Etruria's board had been removed by his government.

Boschi herself has denied any wrongdoing and did not take part in the cabinet meeting that decided Banca Etruria's fate.

The Forza Italia! party led by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has said it will present a motion of no confidence in the entire government over the saga, but no date has been set for this.

($1 = 0.9143 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)