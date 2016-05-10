AREZZO, Italy The president of four Italian banks rescued from impending bankruptcy in November said on Tuesday that May 12 was the deadline for non-binding offers to buy them, and purchase procedures must be closed by September 30.

The government salvaged Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFe at the end of November, using 3.6 billion euros (2.7 billion pounds) from a crisis fund that was financed by healthy Italian banks.

Roberto Nicastro told reporters in the central Italian town of Arezzo that he felt "positive" about the prospects for the banks and had received 26 expressions of interest to buy them.

(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Gavin Jones)