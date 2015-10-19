A man stands in front of the Bank of Italy in Rome June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank has welcomed a draft Italian law giving the Bank of Italy powers to deal with failing banks and investment firms.

Countries across Europe are introducing new laws to implement a European Union directive on banking resolution which was passed last year and is due to come into force in January.

The ECB said the Italian law mitigated risks for the Bank of Italy by sharing liability between the domestic central bank and Italy's ministry of finance.

The Italian law gives priority to claims arising from deposits over other senior unsecured debt, which may be converted into equity to recapitalise a failing bank.

"The ECB welcomes the draft legislative decrees," the ECB said in a legal opinion on Monday.

"They strengthen the tools and procedures available to the Banca d'Italia to carry out effective preventive, early intervention and effective resolution measures in line with the common framework of intervention powers, rules and procedures laid down in (the) Directive."

As the authority responsible for banks and financial stability, the ECB has been issuing legal opinions on such national laws, highlighting critical points such as the sharing of liabilities between central banks and governments and the provision of bridge financing.

The Italian bill is designed to make it easier for global systemically important banks to meet the so-called Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) requirement, as foreseen in a draft proposal by the Financial Stability Board.

The ECB says this should make bail-ins more effective and credible but warns it does not address the status of certain other claims, such as derivatives.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi and Keith Weir)