Pier Carlo Padoan, Minister of Economy and Finance of Italy attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BRUSSELS Italy's Finance Minister will meet the EU competition commissioner on Tuesday as the EU executive works on a restructuring plan for ailing Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), the Commission weekly calendar showed on Friday.

Pier Carlo Padoan will meet commissioner Margrethe Vestager on the sidelines of a regular EU finance ministers' meeting in Brussels. The two have met in similar circumstances in past months to discuss Italian measures to support the country's banking sector and its weakest lenders, which need to be in line with EU state aid rules.

The Commission's calendar does not give details on the subject of next Tuesday's meeting.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)