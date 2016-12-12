PARIS Italy is not facing the threat of a banking crisis as the country and Europe have the means to prevent that from happening, EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday.

"There is not and there will not be a banking crisis in Italy, there will not be a European financial crisis coming from Italy," Moscovici said on France Info radio. "We have the capacity to deal with the situation and it will be dealt with from both in Italy and at the European level."

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)