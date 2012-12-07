ROME Italy's top appeals court has overturned a ruling acquitting former Bank of Italy governor Antonio Fazio from charges relating to a takeover battle in 2005 and ordered a new trial, judicial sources said on Friday.

In May a Milan court acquitted Fazio, 76, from market-rigging charges stemming from a takeover bid for lender Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL), reversing a previous ruling.

In the BNL case, which had pitted insurer Unipol against Spanish bank heavyweight BBVA, a lower court had sentenced Fazio to three-and-a-half years in jail.

He is unlikely to go to jail, however, because the crimes in question are covered by a statute of limitations provision which bars prosecution after December 19.

The top appeals court in a closed-door hearing also overturned the acquittals of businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, the current chief executive of Unipol, Carlo Cimbri, and seven others, the judicial sources said.

(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)