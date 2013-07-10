The Governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, arrives at the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in Aylesbury, southern England May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

ROME The Bank of Italy warned on Wednesday that Italian banks had to continue strengthening capital and cutting costs in order to be able to lend to companies and had to be aware of the concerns of international analysts even if they were not always justified.

"The Italian banking system has been put to a severe test during the financial crisis," Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said in a speech to the Italian banking federation.

He said banks had to continue to reinforce their capital base, improve risk controls and contain costs and ensure they could cover the risk of bad loans in order to maintain investor confidence and have access to reasonable financing costs.

"It is essential to continue to maintain an adequate flow of credit to companies and families," he said.

Speaking a day after Standard & Poor's cut its rating on Italy's sovereign debt to BBB from BBB-plus, he said banks had to ensure they were in a position to face the increasingly difficult environment.

"The fears of international analysts about the solidity of the Italian banks' balance sheets should not be underestimated, even if they are not always well founded," he said.

