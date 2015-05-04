Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
MILAN The Italian government will take concrete measures to help domestic lenders offload bad loans in coming weeks, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday.
Speaking at an event at Milan's stock exchange, Renzi said the measures would help banks manage bad loans and also put them on a level playing field with lenders in other countries.
"I think in the next few weeks, there will be a move on bad loans and in general on instruments that will give our banking system the same regulatory conditions as other European countries will take shape," he said.
Italy has been working on a project to set up a state-sponsored vehicle to pool banks' soured debts but progress has been slow because of European state aid rules.
The government is also planning to introduce tax credits and streamline bankruptcy procedures to help lenders deal with some 350 billion euros of bad debts.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.