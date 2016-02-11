ROME The Italian government approved a package of measures on Wednesday aimed at helping the country's ailing banking sector, including the creation of a guarantee scheme to enable domestic banks to offload non-performing loans.

The scheme, drawn up following months of negotiations with the European Union, is designed to let Italy's banks bundle at least some of their 200 billion euros (153 billion pounds) of bad loans into securities for sale to free up their balance sheets.

Italian banks have lost almost 40 percent of their value on the Milan bourse so far this year, pounded in part by investor concerns over their battery of non-performing loans, largely accumulated during the recent economic downturn.

"We will do everything needed to resolve definitively the problem of non-performing loans within the framework of EU rules," said Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, adding that the nation's banks were more solid some of their European peers.

"I am much more worried about other banks in other countries which are stronger in theory than Italy," he told reporters, specifically mentioning Germany, whose largest lender, Deutsche Bank, has seen a major share sell-off this year.

Renzi had hoped that Italy would be able to create a so-called bad bank to absorb a sizeable chunk of the non-performing loans and thereby allow lenders to offer more credit to clients in an effort to boost the lacklustre recovery.

However, new European Union rules curbing state aid to the banking sector meant Rome has had to limit its ambitions.

Under the scheme backed by the cabinet, the government will help banks bundle their bad loans into bonds by selling guarantees that will make some portions of the debt less risky.

Critics have questioned how many banks will actually use this mechanism because analysts say it will reduce only slightly the gap between the balance sheet value and the market price of bad loans, the main hurdle that has blocked the trade so far.

COOPERATIVE CONSOLIDATION

Other measures included in the cabinet decree were new regulations for small cooperative banks aimed at encouraging them to consolidate.

Italy's 371 credit cooperatives are part of a diffuse banking system and the Treasury believes mergers are vital to increase efficiency, boost transparency and lower costs.

Renzi said the idea was to create a single group with capital of at least one billion euros, but added that no cooperative would be forced to sign up to this project.

"None of these measures will resolve all the problems ... but all these measures are additional pieces of the mosaic aimed at consolidating the banking system," he said.

The government last year forced the big cooperative lenders to convert into joint-stock companies, expecting that it would lead to a major consolidation drive.

This has yet to materialise, but at least two banks -- Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano -- are believed to be in advanced merger talks.

Renzi's cabinet also approved a bill on Wednesday, which will need to be approved by parliament, aimed at accelerating the notoriously lengthy legal process surrounding bankruptcy cases in an effort to help lenders recuperate part or all of their outstanding loans as quickly as possible.

Full details of these plans will be released on Thursday.

One measure not included in Wednesday's package was a long-promised compensation fund that the government has said it will set up to help some small investors who lost out when four banks were salvaged last year in line with new EU norms.

Renzi said this would be unveiled "in the coming days".

