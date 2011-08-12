MILAN Shares in Italian banks extended early losses on Friday, on the day a ban on short-selling of financial stocks in four European countries including Italy takes effect.

Shares in Banco Popolare di Milano were suspended for excessive volatility, indicated down 4.85 percent.

Shares in UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, were down 2 percent by 8:14 a.m. British time, while Intesa Sanpaolo shares fell by more than 3 percent.

Milan's blue-chip index the FTSE MIB was down more than 2.2 percent.

Italy's financial watchdog Consob introduced a complete ban on short-selling financial stocks on Friday, for a duration of 15 days.

