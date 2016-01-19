ROME A request by the European Central Bank for some Italian lenders to provide additional data on bad loans does not signal specific worries over any Italian banks, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

"There is no specific concern for the Italian banks, but only a study to identify best practise in the management of non-performing loans," he said in a statement.

His comments came as shares in several Italian banks plunged after news that six of them, including Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI), have received or will receive requests for more information on bad loan management by the ECB.

