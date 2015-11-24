Daniele Nouy, chair of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, looks on during a Thomson Reuters newsmaker event at Canary Wharf in London November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

MILAN The European Central Bank would welcome an Italian vehicle that could buy problem loans from banks but if this solution does not work out there are other options, the ECB's head of banking supervision said on Tuesday.

Delivering a speech at Milan's Cattolica university, Daniele Nouy said that non-performing loans remained a major issue for banks in several European countries that needed addressing.

Italy has long been trying to set up a vehicle that could help local lenders offload bad debt - which stand at around 10 percent of total loans after a three-year recession. But European Union state aid rules have hampered the project.

"We need to use all the possible tools," Nouy told a press briefing when asked about a possible Italian bad loan vehicle.

She said she hoped the plan could go through but added there were other solutions that could be explored.

Asked about her view of the Italian banking system, Nouy said that Italian banks - like other European banks - could work to improve governance and address weak profitability.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Elvira Pollina,)