ROME Angelino Alfano, leader of Italy's ruling PDL party, said on Tuesday he was optimistic an agreement would be reached with its coalition ally the Northern League on a key pension reform, and that the alliance would survive.

Alfano said Italy would give a European Union summit on Wednesday night a list of reforms it has agreed and also those that are still to be achieved.

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is under heavy pressure from EU leaders, who have demanded he present the reform plan before a summit in Brussels. But his Northern League coalition allies had until now refused to accept a key plank of the plan to raise the retirement age.

"The unity of the PDL and of the League is clear in a decision to respond to the EU with details of what has been done and what is yet to be done, both on the public accounts and to assure Italy the highest possible rate of growth," Alfano said during the recording of a television talk show.

(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Barry Moody, Editing by Philip Pullella)