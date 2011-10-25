ROME Northern League leader Umberto Bossi said on Tuesday he had reached agreement with Silvio Berlusconi about a key pension reform but it remained to be seen how this would be received by the European Union and he was still pessimistic about the survival of the coalition government.

"In the end we have found a way. Now we will see what the EU says," Bossi told reporters. But asked if he was still gloomy about the chances of the government surviving disputes over economic reforms demanded by euro zone leaders, Bossi replied: "I remain pessimistic."

Euro zone heads of government, led by France and Germany, have demanded Prime Minister Berlusconi present a firm plan to boost Italy's stagnant growth and cut its huge debt before a European summit on Wednesday night.

