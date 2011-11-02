ROME Italy's main business and banking associations called on Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday to act immediately to implement promised reforms, saying that it should otherwise "draw the consequences."

"Time has run out. The damage is already huge. We have to stop this haemorrhage and avoid being overwhelmed by the lack of confidence by markets and the international community," the industry groups, led by employers association Confindustria and banking association ABI said in a statement.

"We are asking the government to act immediately to implement provisions requested in August by the ECB and in the past few days by the European Council," they said.

They said they were appealing to Berlusconi to verify whether he had sufficient support in parliament to pass the reform measures promised to cut Italy's huge public debt and boost its stagnant economy.

"Otherwise, he should draw the consequences and do so rapidly in the interest of Italy."

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)