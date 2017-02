Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks during a news conference at Villa Gernetto in Gerno near Milan October 27, 2012. Berlusconi appeared to have done an about-face on Saturday, vowing to stay in front-line Italian politics after a Milan court sentenced him... REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Saturday he would not be a candidate for prime minister in national elections next April.

Earlier on Saturday, he said he would "stay in the field", prompting speculation he had changed his mind after a Milan court convicted him of tax fraud on Friday.

