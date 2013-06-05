Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks onstage during the final mayoral campaign rally for Rome's Mayor Gianni Alemanno at the Colosseum in Rome May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday that Italy's new government, which requires his party's support, must take economic decisions as it sees fit, regardless of the opinion of its European partners.

Berlusconi's People of Freedom party (PDL) is pushing Prime Minister Enrico Letta, who took office in April at the head of a broad left-right coalition, to cut taxes and pay less attention to the consequences for public finances.

The European Commission recommended last week that Italy be taken off its black-list of countries with excessive budget deficits, but said Rome's high public debt meant it had little fiscal room for manoeuvre.

The Commission also urged Letta to adopt far-reaching economic reforms and suggested that the cuts in housing tax and sales tax pressed by Berlusconi went in the wrong direction.

Speaking in an interview with a local Rome television station, Berlusconi said the Commission and Italy's partners had no right to interfere in its economic decisions.

"This government has to go to Brussels and say: 'This is what we are going to do.' We can't accept diktats anymore, it's we who have to decide what is necessary to get our economy moving again," the former prime minister said.

Last week, French President Francois Hollande said the EU Commission could not "dictate" policies to France, sparking irritation with his defiant tone among Germany's ruling conservatives.

Berlusconi's most recent government was forced from office in late 2011 as markets lost faith in its ability to manage public finances, sending Italy's borrowing costs to unmanageable levels.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by Mike Collett-White)