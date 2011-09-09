ROME Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Friday said he was a "generous, diamond-like" person who had not made any mistakes in his political career.

Addressing supporters from the youth wing of his People of Freedom party, a jovial Berlusconi talked about vices, Muammar Gaddafi and dancing with his beloved mother, in between his trademark tirades against the left, communists and magistrates.

Asked by a supporter what in his past he would change if given the chance, looking relaxed in an open-necked dark shirt, Berlusconi replied: "No, there's nothing that I consider a real mistake."

Questioned on his private life, Berlusconi said he felt he was a "generous, diamond-like person who always helped those in need even if that does not seem true if you listen to the newspapers and leftist judges."

He no longer smoked or gambled, and has not danced since doing a waltz with his mother, the media magnate said.

"Just one thing -- which I don't consider a vice -- has remained and I hope it stays with me for years to come," Berlusconi, in an apparent reference to his self-confessed fondness for beautiful women, said to cheers and clapping.

Famed for his diplomatic gaffes, Berlusconi has spent the last few months under mounting pressure over a prostitution scandal, corruption trials and an unpopular austerity package to prevent Italy from being swept up in the euro zone debt crisis.

But the flamboyant leader, who is accused of sleeping with a teenage prostitute and hosting parties where girls dressed up in sexy nun or nurse outfits, said he had no regrets.

"I have a high regard for myself and I have nothing to reprimand myself for when I look at myself in the mirror," he said. "Perhaps at times I've exaggerated with irony, but never with brutal offences like those directed towards me."

Berlusconi's slip-ups are legendary -- he has called U.S. President Barack Obama "suntanned," suggested he seduced Finnish President Tarja Halonen and once held up two fingers behind a Spanish minister's head in an European Union summit photograph.

The 74-year-old billionaire also dismissed the infamous "bunga bunga" parties he is said to have hosted at his private residence as innocent encounters that brought people together for gossip and singing after days of non-stop work.

The term "bunga bunga" became the object of derision after Ruby -- the dancer at the heart of the prostitution case Berlusconi is embroiled in -- used it to describe sex parties at the prime minister's house.

Some newspapers speculated the term originated from events at bashes thrown by Gaddafi, who had developed a warm friendship in recent years with his Italian counterpart.

Berlusconi said Italy -- which backed Libyan rebels fighting Gaddafi and joined a NATO campaign to oust him -- had made the right decision by first courting and then abandoning Gaddafi, but that turning on his old friend left him feeling "very bad."

Recalling that Gaddafi had erected a billboard in Libya of the two leaders and given his own feelings on friendship, Berlusconi said he considered resigning over the Libyan saga, but was "physically prevented" by his staff from doing so.

