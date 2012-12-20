Syria's al-Bab largely under control of Turkey-backed rebels, Turkish PM says
ANKARA Turkey-backed rebels have largely taken control of the Syrian town of al-Bab from Islamic State militants, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.
MILAN An Italian prosecutor is seeking a one-year jail sentence for former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi for allegedly revealing confidential information about an investigation into a 2005 financial scandal to a newspaper owned by his family.
The case relates to a judicial inquiry into an attempt by insurer Unipol to take over bank BNL, now owned by BNP Paribas.
Prosecutors allege that Berlusconi obtained and passed on to newspaper Il Giornale, owned by his brother Paolo, details of a wire-tapped phone conversation about the deal between former centre-left leader Piero Fassino and the former head of Unipol.
Berlusconi has announced he will run as a candidate for prime minister in next year's election, expected in February.
(Reporting By Manuela D'Alessandro, Writing by Lisa Jucca)
BEIRUT Dozens of fighters have been killed in two days of fighting between rival jihadist factions in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.
ISTANBUL Turkish police have detained more than 600 people over alleged links to Kurdish militants in the past two days, state media said on Tuesday, a crackdown the pro-Kurdish parliamentary party said was aimed at sidelining it ahead of an April referendum.