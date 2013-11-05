No deaths in avalanche at French Alpine ski resort of Tignes
PARIS No-one was killed in an avalanche at the French Alpine ski resort of Tignes on Tuesday that was earlier reported to have swept away many skiers, the ski station said.
ROME Italian Senators will vote on November 27 on whether to expel centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi from parliament following his conviction for tax fraud, officials from the main parties said on Tuesday.
The vote has the potential to trigger a fresh crisis for Prime Minister Enrico Letta's fragile ruling coalition of left and right, given Berlusconi's repeated threats to pull his People of Freedom group out of the government if Letta's centre-left Democratic Party votes for his expulsion.
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL North Korea barred Malaysians from leaving the country on Tuesday, sparking tit-for-tat action by Malaysia, as police investigating the murder of Kim Jong Nam in Kuala Lumpur sought to question three men hiding in the North Korean embassy.
PARIS Friends and detractors of Francois Fillon sought to bridge their deep divisions and put the French conservative candidate's presidential campaign back on the rails on Tuesday after deciding to stick with him despite a damaging financial scandal.