ROME Italian Senators will vote on November 27 on whether to expel centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi from parliament following his conviction for tax fraud, officials from the main parties said on Tuesday.

The vote has the potential to trigger a fresh crisis for Prime Minister Enrico Letta's fragile ruling coalition of left and right, given Berlusconi's repeated threats to pull his People of Freedom group out of the government if Letta's centre-left Democratic Party votes for his expulsion.

