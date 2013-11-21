German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
MILAN Sufficient proof that former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi had sexual relations with nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug in exchange for cash and gifts led to his conviction in his underage prostitution case, a Milan court said on Thursday.
The court handed Berlusconi a seven-year jail sentence in June for abuse of office and paying for sex with a minor.
In a document released on Thursday explaining the reasons behind the conviction, the court said "it is proved that the defendant had sexual relations with El Mahroug in exchange for considerable sums of money and other items such as jewellery."
(Reporting By Emilio Parodi, writing by Catherine Hornby)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.