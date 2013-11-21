MILAN Sufficient proof that former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi had sexual relations with nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug in exchange for cash and gifts led to his conviction in his underage prostitution case, a Milan court said on Thursday.

The court handed Berlusconi a seven-year jail sentence in June for abuse of office and paying for sex with a minor.

In a document released on Thursday explaining the reasons behind the conviction, the court said "it is proved that the defendant had sexual relations with El Mahroug in exchange for considerable sums of money and other items such as jewellery."

