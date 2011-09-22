WW2 bomb forces evacuations in Greece's Thessaloniki
ATHENS Thousands of Greeks evacuated their homes in the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki on Sunday to allow experts to defuse a World War Two bomb.
ROME Italian parliamentarians voted on Thursday against allowing the arrest of a former aide of Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti on corruption charges, sparing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi a potentially embarrassing defeat in the Lower House.
Naples magistrates had sought to lift the parliamentary immunity of Marco Milanese, until recently one of Tremonti's closest aides, who has been accused of corruption and peddling influence.
A vote to allow his immunity to be lifted would not have had any direct effect on the government but it would have been a severe embarrassment and increased uncertainty already surrounding the fractious centre-right coalition.
Tremonti is not implicated in the allegations against Milanese but he has been badly damaged by the case and has admitted "mistakes" in paying 1,000 euros (873 pounds) a week in cash to rent a flat from his former aide.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie)
ATHENS Thousands of Greeks evacuated their homes in the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki on Sunday to allow experts to defuse a World War Two bomb.
BRUSSELS Michel Barnier has a dealmaker's flair for gauging what the other side can accept but as Theresa May prepares to launch Brexit negotiations some EU officials wonder if Brussels' man can really figure out what she wants.
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.