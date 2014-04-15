MILAN An Italian court ruling ordering former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to do community service once a week at a centre for the elderly is "satisfactory" given the centre-right politician's need to carry out political activity, his lawyers said.

"The decision of the Milan court appears to be balanced and satisfactory with regards to Berlusconi's political activity needs," lawyers Franco Coppi and Niccolo Ghedini said in a statement on Tuesday.

Berlusconi, 77, remains Italy's most-prominent centre-right politician and his Forza Italia party is campaigning for seats in the May election for the European Parliament.

