ROME Italian Interior Minister Angelino Alfano said on Saturday that all five centre-right ministers would remain in government after a split in Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party, and that the stability of the ruling coalition was not at risk.

"The government will be stable. All five PDL ministers have joined the new group," he told reporters, a day after leading a breakaway from Berlusconi's party.

He said his new centre-right group had the support of 30 senators and 27 lower house deputies, easily enough to ensure a majority for the government.

However, he said he remained strongly opposed to a parliamentary vote to expel Berlusconi from parliament over his tax fraud conviction, and would oppose the measure in a Senate vote expected on November 27.

(Reporting by Catherine Hornby and James Mackenzie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)