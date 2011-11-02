ROME Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Tuesday that a broad range of social and political forces supported much-needed reforms and said he considered it his duty to verify whether the conditions were in place for the reforms to be implemented.

Napolitano's statement, couched in highly formal terms, appeared to indicate that he was considering the option of a new government, which could include representatives from outside the current centre-right coalition of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

He said Berlusconi had confirmed his intention to press ahead with reforms and said various members of the opposition had indicated that they were prepared to "assume the necessary responsibilities."

"In the current critical moment, the country can count on a broad range of political and social forces conscious of the need for a new perspective of broadly shared choices which Europe, international opinion and economic and financial actors urgently expect of Italy," the statement said.

"The Head of State considers it his duty to verify whether the conditions exist to implement such a perspective."

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)