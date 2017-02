Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi leaves at the end of a meeting in Rome October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Monday denied reports he was about to resign.

"Rumours of my resignation are baseless," he said on his Facebook page.

Two journalists close to the prime minister reported earlier on Monday that he would resign within hours.

(Reporting By Paolo Biondi, writing by Philip Pullella, editing by Barry Moody)